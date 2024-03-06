Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 967.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,054,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SLM by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SLM by 550.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

View Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.