Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

