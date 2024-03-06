Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

