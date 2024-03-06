Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,312 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

