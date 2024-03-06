Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ferrari by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $411.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $430.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.