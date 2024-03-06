Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Cary H. Thompson Sells 23,410 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.