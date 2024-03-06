First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.68

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $193.68 and traded as low as $191.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $199.15, with a volume of 157 shares traded.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.