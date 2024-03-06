First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.92

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.92 and traded as high as C$40.32. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.02, with a volume of 26,648 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

