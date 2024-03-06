First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12,200.00 and last traded at $12,200.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,700.00.

First National of Nebraska Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12,272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12,542.16.

First National of Nebraska Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

