First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Down 2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 20,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 7,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.