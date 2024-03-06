First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $7.81. 172,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 374,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on First Wave BioPharma to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
