Fmr LLC Acquires 346,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

