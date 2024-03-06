Fmr LLC Buys 119,383 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,383 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.76% of Byline Bancorp worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after buying an additional 95,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,525 shares of company stock worth $217,544 and have sold 28,409 shares worth $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $922.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.07 million. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

