Fmr LLC Buys 2,301,624 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14,136.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301,624 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SoFi Technologies worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

