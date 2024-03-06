Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.58% of CNO Financial Group worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,280 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $87,805.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,744.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,280 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $87,805.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,744.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $970,578. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

