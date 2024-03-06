Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Super Group worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Super Group by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 533,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Super Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

