Fmr LLC Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482,752 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.08% of Custom Truck One Source worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 994,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

