Fmr LLC Has $17.54 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.