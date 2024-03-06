Fmr LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.44% of Badger Meter worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

