Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.8%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 3,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF comprises about 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

