Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 0.7%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 5,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Get Formidable Fortress ETF alerts:

Formidable Fortress ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 5.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 96.49% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.