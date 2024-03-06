Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Franklin Covey worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

