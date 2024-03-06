Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 223,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

