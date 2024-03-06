FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.35% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 166,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
