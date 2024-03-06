Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 24,364 shares traded.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.
