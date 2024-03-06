Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,117.93

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £101.18 ($128.42) and traded as low as GBX 9,325 ($118.35). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,365 ($118.86), with a volume of 18,285 shares trading hands.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,734.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is £101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,259.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh acquired 330 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,541 ($121.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,485.30 ($39,961.04). In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 177 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,845 ($124.95) per share, for a total transaction of £17,425.65 ($22,116.58). Also, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh purchased 330 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,541 ($121.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,485.30 ($39,961.04). Insiders have purchased 759 shares of company stock worth $6,691,131 in the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

