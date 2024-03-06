Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,117.93

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £101.18 ($128.42) and traded as low as GBX 9,325 ($118.35). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,365 ($118.86), with a volume of 18,285 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,734.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is £101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,259.43%.
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
