Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

