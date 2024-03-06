GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Trading 5% Higher

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

GB Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

