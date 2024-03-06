GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEAGY
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.