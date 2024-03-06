GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

