Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 4.4%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 27,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 336,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

