Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Down 0.5%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.90. 154,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 41,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Genetron by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genetron by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

