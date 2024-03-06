Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.19

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 51,741 shares traded.

Getech Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,280.49). Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

