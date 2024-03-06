Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.70. 7,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

