Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 1,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.