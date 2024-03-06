Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,543 shares.

Goldrich Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

