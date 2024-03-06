Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $33.50 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.92% from the stock’s current price.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.