HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,290.15

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,290.15 ($29.07) and traded as low as GBX 2,265 ($28.75). HarbourVest Global Priv Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($28.87), with a volume of 95,657 shares.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,345.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,344.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,290.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarbourVest Global Priv Equity news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($28.81) per share, with a total value of £45,400 ($57,621.53). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HarbourVest Global Priv Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

