Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) rose 23.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.15). Approximately 3,475,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 576,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Harland & Wolff Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.42.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

