Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $15.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

