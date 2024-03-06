HC Wainwright Increases Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $63.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

