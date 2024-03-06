H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HEES opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

