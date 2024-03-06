HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of HealthStream worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.