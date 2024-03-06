HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Down 1.3%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 29,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 54,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $200.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

