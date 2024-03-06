Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.41. 244,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 457,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

