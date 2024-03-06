Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BWB opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

