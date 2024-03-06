Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 17,922 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 265.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Stories

