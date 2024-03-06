Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Tennant stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

