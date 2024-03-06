Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,399 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,811,000 after buying an additional 504,572 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 440,221 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -338.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

