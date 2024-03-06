Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 678 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $529.76 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $530.56. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

