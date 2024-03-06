Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Get ODP alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 115,645 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.